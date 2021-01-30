Advertisement

CDC: Masks must be worn on public transportation

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The CDC has issued an order requiring travelers to wear a mask on public transportation in the U.S., echoing an executive order by President Joe Biden shortly after he took office.

The CDC order takes effect Monday. It states passengers on airplanes, trains, buses, subways, ships, ferries, taxis and ride-shares must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while getting on such vehicles, during the ride and while getting off.

Additionally, people must wear masks on the premises of transportation hubs such as airports, train and subway stations, bus and ferry terminals, seaports and ports of entry. Masks must stay on while people await, board, travel and disembark public transportation.

Biden’s executive order issued Jan. 21 already mandated masks on certain modes of public transportation such as commercial aircraft, trains and ferries. The president also mandated masks on federal property.

The CDC order prompts drivers, conductors and crew members to only transport people who are wearing masks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 death rate edges up again as Wisconsin nears 500,000 vaccine shots
Prepared dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Fox Valley health groups plan mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Appleton
The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus cares for 160 animals seized by law enforcement.
Humane Society needs help after taking in 160 snakes, rodents seized during investigation
Private, curtained areas are set up in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center for a mass COVID-19...
4,700 COVID-19 vaccine appointments made in error for Fox Cities Exhibition Center clinic

Latest News

How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
BBB warns against posting vaccine cards on social media
On the one-year anniversary of Mark Frerichs’ abduction, family members and other supporters...
Biden faces calls to secure release of US man in Afghanistan
FILE - In this April 7, 2020 file photo, workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou...
WHO team visits 2nd Wuhan hospital in virus investigation
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on climate change, in the State Dining Room of the...
Biden warns of growing cost of delay on $1.9T econ aid, stimulus checks plan