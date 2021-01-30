Advertisement

BBB warns against posting vaccine cards on social media

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to share their COVID-19 vaccine cards online.

Vaccinations cards have personal information on them, such as your full name, your birthday, and where you got your vaccine.

However, it’s not just personal information scammers could be after. They could use real cards to make a phony ones.

Scammers have been caught selling fake vaccination cards online in Great Britain and the bureau warns that it’s only a matter of time before that starts in the U.S.

If you want to share the momentous occasion online, a safer option is to take a photo of your vaccine sticker or take a selfie at the clinic.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 death rate edges up again as Wisconsin nears 500,000 vaccine shots
Prepared dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Fox Valley health groups plan mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Appleton
The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus cares for 160 animals seized by law enforcement.
Humane Society needs help after taking in 160 snakes, rodents seized during investigation
Private, curtained areas are set up in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center for a mass COVID-19...
4,700 COVID-19 vaccine appointments made in error for Fox Cities Exhibition Center clinic

Latest News

On the one-year anniversary of Mark Frerichs’ abduction, family members and other supporters...
Biden faces calls to secure release of US man in Afghanistan
The CDC has issued a mandate requiring people to wear a mask on all public transportation.
CDC: Masks must be worn on public transportation
FILE - In this April 7, 2020 file photo, workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou...
WHO team visits 2nd Wuhan hospital in virus investigation
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on climate change, in the State Dining Room of the...
Biden warns of growing cost of delay on $1.9T econ aid, stimulus checks plan