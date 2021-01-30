Bar, liquor store burglaries blamed on drug addiction

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A drug addiction is the driving force behind a series of recent burglaries and thefts in Green Bay, according to police.

A half dozen businesses, including liquor stores and bars, were hit this month with very specific kinds of alcohol and cigarettes being taken along with money.

Police say they spotted their suspect driving around and very quickly uncovered some of the stolen items.

“We had him for some similar incidents about a year ago, so he was on our radar,” Police Capt. Ben Allen said.

Green Bay police say they’ve had their eye on 48-year-old Gerardo Colon since late 2019 when several convenience and liquor stores were burglarized.

It wasn’t until they got a description of the vehicle used in similar burglaries this month that they started looking for him again. This week, officers on patrol got their break.

“Guys were working something else and they saw this vehicle that seemed to match,” Allen said. “They followed it, went to an address on 14th. As they were pulling up, they also knew there were several trailer burglaries in the last couple weeks and there sat one of the trailers.”

Police arrested Colon sand say he admitted to burglarizing the Mason Red Owl and a handful of other businesses in the last several weeks.

“None of these were, in his words, ‘planned.’ It was just, here’s an opportunity.”

Police say Colon used a crowbar to break in, looking specifically for a certain kind of brandy and Newport cigarettes.

“We found some bottles of Hennessey that match exactly what was stolen. We found a significant amount of cigarettes,” said Allen.

They say Colon also targeted slot machines in bars and ATMs. “There were two of them and he burned those. He sent them on fire, both of them.”

Police say they uncovered other evidence when they searched his home. Allen said, “Out there we found a dial for a safe... that he admitted to was from one of his burglaries.”

And after a five-hour interview, police say they identified the motive.

“A lot of this is driven by his drug addictions, chemical addictions. When he was here, he admitted, ‘I’m high on cocaine.’”

Police believe there’s at least one more person involved. They continue asking for the public’s help with any leads or details on other burglaries.

Colon is out of the Brown County Jail on a signature bond.

