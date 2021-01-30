A ROUND OF ACCUMULATING SNOW TONIGHT

Light snow is in progress... generally north and east of Green Bay. Snow showers will become more widespread through the evening with steady snow overnight. The greatest accumulation will end up being SOUTH of Green Bay with widespread 2-4″ totals. Totals could be as high as 4-8″ in spots across parts of Manitowoc and Sheboygan Counties. Areas from Green Bay northward can expect a 1-3″ snowfall.

Wind gusts could be upwards of 35 mph and will lead to some blowing and drifting. Travel will become slippery across the area. We will be in a First Alert Weather Day into Sunday for those travel concerns and the potential for several inches of accumulating snow.

Snow will become lighter and less widespread during the day Sunday... but flakes remain possible into the evening. We’ll start the morning in the mid 20s with a high around 30. Monday will be blustery at times with morning lows in the teens. Clouds will decrease, and we should see a fair amount of sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. Lows will stay in the teens through mid-week with afternoon highs generally in the lower half of the 30s.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the forecast towards the end of next week. Another strong area of low pressure looks to pass nearby on Thursday... leading to a chance for snow or a wintry mix. Check back for details as we narrow down the forecast. It also appears a surge of Arctic air may find its way into Northeast Wisconsin next weekend...

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NE 10-20 MPH

MONDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow showers. 1-3″ Green Bay northward, 2-4″ SOUTH... up to 4-8″ locally in Manitowoc & Sheboygan Counties. Blowing/drifting snow possible. LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Occasional snow showers tapering off. Slippery roads, blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds with lighter winds. HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 11

WEDNESDAY: Early sunshine, overcast by the evening. Snow or a wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Breezy and cloudy with snow/rain showers. Accumulating snow possible. HIGH 35 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Blustery and colder with decreasing clouds. Early flakes? HIGH: 25 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. HIGH: 19

