Advertisement

Suspect in Highway 172 hit-and-run death requests new judge

John Parnon’s bond was reduced to $10,000 cash Friday
John Parnon
John Parnon(Waukesha County Sheriff's Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brookfield man suspected of killing a pedestrian on Highway 172 near the Oneida Casino in October was granted a new judge in Brown County Circuit Court.

The court set bond for John Parnon at $10,000 cash on Friday. He was ordered not to leave the state. Initially he’d been given a $25,000 cash bond with no conditions.

Parnon, 63, is charged with Hit and Run Causing Death, which carries up to 25 years in prison if he’s found guilty. His next court appearance is March 17.

According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, on October 5, late at night, 42-year-old Elliot Cooper of Oneida was found on the ground just west of the casino entrance. Evidence teams found a part from a Toyota RAV4 on the side of the road.

Brown County dispatchers received a tip that an architect working on a project in Manawa was driving a RAV4 with a hole in the windshield and a dented hood. The tipster reported a conversation with Parnon in which he stated he “heard a loud boom, like a log flew at him, but didn’t know what had happened to the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

Officers went to Parnon’s home in Brookfield. He initially denied being at the casino or talking to anyone about his car until officers showed him images from the casino’s security video. He said he didn’t drink any alcohol at the casino. He also said his car hit something between Oshkosh and New London but he didn’t stop to see what it was. Police found the RAV4 at an auto body shop.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, deaths continue declines; vaccinations at a new high
Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
Before state lawmakers took up the governor’s mandate, Eau Claire City Council and Eau Claire...
Wisconsin Assembly halts vote to repeal mask mandate
Prepared dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Fox Valley health groups plan mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Appleton
Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video

Latest News

New London school district got 16 pairs of color blind glasses donated
Glasses for color blindness donated to New London School District
Security photo from bar burglary
Brown County burglaries driven by drug addiction, police say
Glasses for color blindness were donated to the New London school district
Glasses for the color-blind donated to school district
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine
Report: Packers, Pettine parting ways
Private, curtained areas are set up in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center for a mass COVID-19...
4,700 COVID-19 vaccine appointments made in error for Fox Cities Exhibition Center clinic