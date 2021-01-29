Suspect in Highway 172 hit-and-run death requests new judge

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brookfield man suspected of killing a pedestrian on Highway 172 near the Oneida Casino in October was granted a new judge in Brown County Circuit Court.

The court set bond for John Parnon at $10,000 cash on Friday. He was ordered not to leave the state. Initially he’d been given a $25,000 cash bond with no conditions.

Parnon, 63, is charged with Hit and Run Causing Death, which carries up to 25 years in prison if he’s found guilty. His next court appearance is March 17.

According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, on October 5, late at night, 42-year-old Elliot Cooper of Oneida was found on the ground just west of the casino entrance. Evidence teams found a part from a Toyota RAV4 on the side of the road.

Brown County dispatchers received a tip that an architect working on a project in Manawa was driving a RAV4 with a hole in the windshield and a dented hood. The tipster reported a conversation with Parnon in which he stated he “heard a loud boom, like a log flew at him, but didn’t know what had happened to the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

Officers went to Parnon’s home in Brookfield. He initially denied being at the casino or talking to anyone about his car until officers showed him images from the casino’s security video. He said he didn’t drink any alcohol at the casino. He also said his car hit something between Oshkosh and New London but he didn’t stop to see what it was. Police found the RAV4 at an auto body shop.

