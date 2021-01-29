Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Racine woman last seen driving in Kenosha

Judy Rohleder (photo provided)
Judy Rohleder (photo provided)(Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement authorities statewide are asking for help to locate a missing Racine woman with dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Judy Rohleder, 73, was last reported driving in Kenosha at 1:30 Thursday afternoon. She arrived late for a medical appointment and then left before she was seen.

Rohleder is a white woman, 5 feet tall, 156 pounds. She has short, gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a teal-colored jacket. She was also wearing New Balance shoes.

She’s driving a white, 2018 model Lincoln MKC compact SUV with Wisconsin license plate WD 62566.

If you think you’ve seen this woman or her car, contact local law enforcement.

