Report: Packers, Pettine parting ways

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More changes are coming to the Green Bay Packers coaching staff. The Packers are moving on from defensive coordinator Mike Pettine. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Pettine’s contract has expired and Green Bay will not be re-signing him.

His 9th-ranked defense this season was the Packers’ first to rank in the top 10 in ten years, but head coach Matt LaFleur called Pettine’s decision to play man coverage on the final, fateful snap of the first half in the NFC Championship “definitely not the right call for the situation.”

LeFleur went further saying it was inexcusable. “You can’t do stuff like that against a good team and expect to win.”

That play is the single greatest reason the Packers aren’t in the Super Bowl next month.

Pettine was hired by Mike McCarthy in 2018 and he spent 3 years as the Packers’ defensive boss. His units ranked 15th, 15th and 9th.

The Packers have not confirmed the news, but moments after it leaked they announced LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst will hold news conferences at 9 o’clock Monday morning.

