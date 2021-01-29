Police looking for robber who held up Oshkosh business

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a business Friday morning.

At 6:38 a.m., police were called to an armed robbery in the 200 block of Bowen St.

Police say a suspect, described as a black male, entered the business, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. The suspect got away with cash. He left on foot.

Police did not identify the business. There is a gas station in that area.

The suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, a dark face mask and white shoes. He was carrying a gray messenger bag.

Police are asking people who live in the area of Ceape Avenue and Bowen Street to check their surveillance cameras to see if they picked up video of the suspect.

Police believe he was on foot in the area bout 15 minutes before the robbery.

If you have information, call police at 920-236-5700. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

