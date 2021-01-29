NOT AS COLD, WITH SOME SNOW COMING THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 20s this afternoon. With the high pressure system nearby, we won’t have too much wind, which is a big change from what we’ve seen this week. During the afternoon, the sun will fade away behind increasing clouds. Skies will be mostly cloudy this evening. A light east-southeast wind off of Lake Michigan may stir up a few flurries.

Our next weathermaker will impact the area this weekend. We’ll get a round of some light snow, mainly Saturday night and into Sunday. While most areas around the Fox Valley will see about an inch or so, snowfall totals will vary across northeast Wisconsin.

As the brunt of the storm passes well south of us, the lightest weekend snowfall will be in the Northwoods. Drier air across northern Wisconsin will keep most totals under an inch... Meanwhile, south of the Fox Valley and along the lakeshore, higher snow totals of 2-4″ will be possible. Some of that heavier snow will be courtesy of an onshore northeast wind, adding a little lake-effect enhancement.

Travel will probably become slippery Sunday morning, especially along I-43 down towards Milwaukee. If you have travel plans this weekend, especially through the southern half of the state, pay close attention to our forecast updates...

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: E 1-10 MPH

SATURDAY: E/SE 10-20 MPH

AFTERNOON: Some sun early. More clouds arrive late. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 25

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Stray flakes along the lakeshore. LOW: 17, slowly rising late

SATURDAY: Plenty of clouds. Chance of snow, especially SOUTH at NIGHT. HIGH: 31 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: A chance of snow, especially SOUTH and LAKESIDE. Blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Not as windy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Not that cold. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Filtered sunshine. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Blustery with snow likely... Turning to rain late. HIGH 36

