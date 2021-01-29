New exhibit opening at National Railroad Museum

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new exhibit is opening at the National Railroad Museum that highlights the evolution of safety.

It’s called Signals and Signs: Railroad Safety.

The display is made up of artifacts and historical stories. Some pieces date back to the 1880s.

“They’re so intricate in how they are wired. So you’ll be able to see parts of what it looks like inside. A lot of people don’t get to see some of that stuff. Some of these older signals are obsolete,” says Paul Nelson, Curator & Operations Manager, National Railroad Museum.

The indoor exhibit opens Saturday, Jan. 30

An outdoor exhibit will open in spring. The display will feature signals donated by Canadian National Railway from the Shawano Junction in Neenah.

