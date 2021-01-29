Advertisement

New exhibit opening at National Railroad Museum

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new exhibit is opening at the National Railroad Museum that highlights the evolution of safety.

It’s called Signals and Signs: Railroad Safety.

The display is made up of artifacts and historical stories. Some pieces date back to the 1880s.

“They’re so intricate in how they are wired. So you’ll be able to see parts of what it looks like inside. A lot of people don’t get to see some of that stuff. Some of these older signals are obsolete,” says Paul Nelson, Curator & Operations Manager, National Railroad Museum.

The indoor exhibit opens Saturday, Jan. 30

An outdoor exhibit will open in spring. The display will feature signals donated by Canadian National Railway from the Shawano Junction in Neenah.

MORE INFORMATION: https://nationalrrmuseum.org/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, deaths continue declines; vaccinations at a new high
Before state lawmakers took up the governor’s mandate, Eau Claire City Council and Eau Claire...
Wisconsin Assembly halts vote to repeal mask mandate
Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
Prepared dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Fox Valley health groups plan mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Appleton
WATCH: Dr. Rai on vaccine, double masking
Dr. Rai: Overturning mask order would “result in more Wisconsin people losing their lives”

Latest News

January 29 Birthday Club
January 29 Birthday Club
The district says it's critical it hires more bus drivers, or it may have to cut services.
Lamers in need of more drivers as schools reopen; wait to get vaccine
Fox Cities participates in national Point-in-Time count
Volunteers participate in national Point-in-Time count in the Fox Cities
January 28 Birthday Club
January 28 Birthday Club