Advertisement

Lawsuit claims Subway tuna is fake

A lawsuit claims the tuna Subway uses isn't real tuna. Subway says their tuna is wild-caught.
A lawsuit claims the tuna Subway uses isn't real tuna. Subway says their tuna is wild-caught.(Source: Subway/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two women in California think something is fishy about the tuna at Subway restaurants.

They have filed a lawsuit, claiming that the sandwich chain’s tuna is not actual tuna.

They note in their complaint that the fish is marketed as a premium product Subway uses in its sandwiches and wraps, but the women said independent tests could not find any tuna in it.

Instead, they said testing found “a mixture of various concoctions.”

According to the Washington Post, a Subway representative said the lawsuit had no merit and that its tuna is not only real but wild caught.

This is not the first time Subway has faced a lawsuit over its sandwiches.

Last year, an Irish court ruled that Subway’s bread has too much sugar in it to be called “bread.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, deaths continue declines; vaccinations at a new high
Before state lawmakers took up the governor’s mandate, Eau Claire City Council and Eau Claire...
Wisconsin Assembly halts vote to repeal mask mandate
Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
Prepared dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Fox Valley health groups plan mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Appleton
WATCH: Dr. Rai on vaccine, double masking
Dr. Rai: Overturning mask order would “result in more Wisconsin people losing their lives”

Latest News

The GameStop frenzy on Wall Street has investors, and much of the internet, enthralled.
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure
To fully understand why that’s the case, let’s look at how we got here, and what it means for...
Relax. The Reddit-hedge fund battle won’t tank Your 401(k)
Members of the U.S. Secret Service Counter Assault Team walk through the Rotunda as they and...
FBI: Pipe bombs at RNC, DNC were planted night before riot
As many as a third of Americans may now have some degree of protection against COVID-19,...
America’s COVID group immunity is growing, but there’s a long way to go
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Biden taking ‘creative steps’ to push for $1.9T virus aid, stimulus checks plan