Lamers in need of more drivers as schools reopen; wait to get vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News is learning some individuals in the transportation sector have already gotten the coronavirus vaccine but there are other operators who are anxiously waiting in the queue.

“We’re hoping that we’re in the next block to go, and our recommendation is for all of our drivers to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Jim Gamble, manager for Lamers at its west De Pere location.

Lamers has had a few months to perfect its cleaning routines as it’s been transporting some kids to and from the schools that are in session.

Some drivers have already been able to get the vaccine due to being 65 or older, but many are still waiting for the state to give the green light to those who qualify under phase 1b of the vaccine rollout. The transportation sector is one of those groups.

However, Lamers is facing a more immediate problem as more schools go back in session: It needs more drivers.

“This year we’re facing higher shortages. A lot of people retired and decided not to come back in light of COVID, so we lost a number of people that way. Just the fact with some schools not starting up and drivers needing to work so they find other employment possible, so we’re looking for drivers,” said Gamble.

Meanwhile, over at Green Bay Metro Transit, about 75 percent of its operators have already gotten the vaccine.

“We had staff start getting vaccinated since we had been working with Prevea on some transportation options out to the vaccine site for individuals,” said Transit Director Patty Kiewiz.

Kiewiz says ridership has been down since the onset of the pandemic but expects it to tick back up as Metro buses are also responsible for getting kids to and from school.

Now, with the announcement that kids in the Green Bay Area Public School District will go back to class at the end of March, the transit commission will likely take a look at adjusting its 15-person capacity limits at its meeting in March.

Until then, riders and drivers will continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

“The transit commission had taken action to require individuals who were able to wear masks to wear them even prior to the mandate, and that was something the commission felt was important to do, especially being in a confined space and those types of things,” said Kiewiz.

