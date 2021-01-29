Humane Society needs help after taking in 160 snakes, rodents seized during investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local Humane Society needs help after taking in dozens of snakes, rats and mice seized by law enforcement during a large-scale investigation.

The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus took in 160 animals:

52 ball pythons

108 rats and mice

“As you can imagine, this sudden influx of species with such unique needs does put a strain on our resources,” reads a statement from Humane Society staff.

Here’s how you can help:

Donate an item from the WHS Amazon Wish List for Exotic Animals: https://amzn.to/3osMXGL

Make a monetary donation that will go toward emergency medical care and other supply needs: https://bit.ly/2KS8HxZ

The Humane Society says these animals are not yet ready for adoption due to the ongoing investigation.

Staff are working on providing them care and getting them proper housing.

No details were released about the investigation. Action 2 News will update you as we learn more.

URGENT NEED! Yesterday, the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus took in 160 animals, including 52 ball python... Posted by Green Bay Campus - Wisconsin Humane Society on Friday, January 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.