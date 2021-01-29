Advertisement

Humane Society needs help after taking in 160 snakes, rodents seized during investigation

The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus cares for 160 animals seized by law enforcement.
The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus cares for 160 animals seized by law enforcement.(The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local Humane Society needs help after taking in dozens of snakes, rats and mice seized by law enforcement during a large-scale investigation.

The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus took in 160 animals:

  • 52 ball pythons
  • 108 rats and mice

“As you can imagine, this sudden influx of species with such unique needs does put a strain on our resources,” reads a statement from Humane Society staff.

Here’s how you can help:

The Humane Society says these animals are not yet ready for adoption due to the ongoing investigation.

Staff are working on providing them care and getting them proper housing.

No details were released about the investigation. Action 2 News will update you as we learn more.

URGENT NEED! Yesterday, the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus took in 160 animals, including 52 ball python...

Posted by Green Bay Campus - Wisconsin Humane Society on Friday, January 29, 2021

