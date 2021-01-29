Advertisement

Hit-and-run driver hits bicyclist in Oshkosh

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A bicyclist was injured by a hit-and-run driver in Oshkosh Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 3 P.M. Investigators say the bicyclist was riding east on E. Snell Rd. and was hit by a motor vehicle going south on County Road A.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital. We don’t have information about them, such as their age, only that it was a boy or a man.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of County Road A and E. Snell Road. The intersection is closed until further notice.

Oshkosh police detectives and the department’s accident investigation team are working the site.

If anyone has information about the crash, saw the vehicle which might be involved, or notices a vehicle in the area with fresh damage, contact the Oshkosh Police Department or local law enforcement. You can also provide information anonymously through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers, (920) 231-8477.

