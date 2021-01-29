Fond du Lac man gets 15 years in prison for armed robbery

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - 34-year-old Desmond Hicks of Fond du Lac will serve at least 15 years behind bars for a series of crimes in the Fond du Lac area dating back to 2017, including armed robbery, burglary, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering safety, maintaining a drug house, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of narcotic drugs.

Hicks was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on the armed robbery charge. A judge said the sentences for the other crimes would run concurrently -- that is, at the same time as the armed robbery sentence. Other charges, including domestic abuse and criminal damage to property, were dismissed but read into the court record so the judge could consider them at the sentencing.

According to prosecutors, Hicks beat a 21-year-old woman with a baseball bat in December, 2017, punched her and banged her against the wall, and held a kitchen knife to her stomach. A person who was with her gave Hicks a debit card and the PIN to take money out of the account if he would stop beating the woman. The victim told police the beating lasted for 45 minutes to an hour but she never went to the hospital because she had a criminal record.

Prosecutors also say earlier in 2017 Hicks kicked in front door of a woman’s home after she changed the locks to get rid of him. He demanded a key and hit the woman.

In 2018, Hicks was part of a group that broke into a business in Fond du Lac. A tool box, shop tools, a computer and tablets were stolen and the business and vehicles were vandalized. Tips led to a woman who identified Hicks and others involved in the burglary. She said Hicks beats her with a belt or cable cord, and she showed police her bruises. She told police she bought guns for Hicks, even though she knew he was a convicted felon, but she was afraid of Hicks. A search warrant turned up firearms, ammunition, dozens of shop tools, numerous kinds of prescription drugs, crack cocaine, marijuana and digital scales.

District Attorney Eric Toney said, “Hicks was convicted of vicious acts of violence against multiple women, and our community is undoubtedly safer as a result of this prison sentence. I urge those suffering from domestic violence to consider any available resources.”

Hicks has been on the state’s sex offender registry since 2015.

