Ember sparks house fire in Valders area

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a house fire in Manitowoc County Thursday evening.

At about 8:10 p.m., the Valders Fire Department was called to a report of a chimney fire at a home on Thone Lane in the Town of Cato.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor of the home. Firefighters went inside and found fire burning through the chimney.

Firefighters pulled ceiling and drywall and found fire between the first and second floors and into the attic space.

It took about 30 minutes to put out the fire. Crews stayed on scene for overhaul and salvage operations. They were there for about four hours.

No one was hurt.

The Valders Fire Department says the fire was sparked by an ember that fell between structural components. It’s been ruled an accident.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

The fire department says they used about 100 gallons of water to fight the fire.

Multiple departments assisted at the scene.

