Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital begins COVID-19 vaccinations for 65+

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton held its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people over the age of 65.

More than 200 people received their first dose Thursday. The health care organization pored through medical records and reached out to its most vulnerable patients first.

”We talked with a lot of patients today, and everyone is just so grateful and so excited to have the opportunity to get the vaccine and get their first dose. We’re really excited to see them again in a few weeks to get that second dose and get them full vaccinated,” Ascension Wisconsin’s Jen Van Abel said.

Ascension Wisconsin says statewide it’s administered about 31,000 doses to people who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ascension Wisconsin is also partnering with ThedaCare and local health departments to open a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center. It will make vaccines available to anyone 65 and older, regardless of where they live.

People can register foxcitiescovidvaccine.com. The clinic anticipates starting with 1,000 vaccinations a week until vaccine allocations increase.

