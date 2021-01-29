Advertisement

4,700 COVID-19 vaccine appointments made in error for Fox Cities Exhibition Center clinic

Private, curtained areas are set up in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center for a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Private, curtained areas are set up in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center for a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An online system for the Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccination clinic filled all 1,000 available seats for next week’s clinic in 15 minutes.

Unfortunately, an error allowed the system to make more appointments available -- 4,700 more. The health department is blaming a “configuration error in the registration system.”

Outagamie County is making calls Friday and Saturday to the 1,000 people who are eligible to get the vaccine next Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center.

The people whose appointments were made in error have been contacted by email with information on how they can set up an appointment starting the week of February 8.

Action 2 News reported Thursday on the plans for the mass vaccination clinic at the exhibition center. Health officials anticipated high demand because anyone 65 or older is eligible for the clinic regardless of where they live.

The clinic is a partnership among Outagamie County and City of Appleton health departments, Ascension Wisconsin and ThedaCare. They plan to hold the clinic for three days every week, as long as vaccine is available. They’re starting with a goal of 1,000 “shots in the arm” per week, or about 333 per day, and increasing that if vaccine allotments increase.

