Advertisement

33-year-old Bucks exec Alex Lasry gets COVID vaccine early

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry,...
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry, left, and Bucks guard George Hill walk through a Milwaukee neighborhood during a voter canvassing effort. Lasry received the COVID-19 vaccine this week at a senior living center in Milwaukee. Alex Lasry told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story published Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, that he "just got lucky" and didn't receive any favoritism. (AP Photo/Steve Megargee File)(Steve Megargee | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Alex Lasry, a 33-year-old Milwaukee Bucks executive and son of a billionaire, received the coronavirus vaccine this week at a senior living center in Milwaukee despite not being part of a group currently eligible for the shots in Wisconsin.

Lasry told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he “just got lucky” and didn’t receive any favoritism. Lasry, a New York City native who is a hedge fund manager, is considering running for the U.S. Senate in Wisconsin in 2022. He was also host committee chair for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was awarded to Milwaukee but moved online due to the pandemic.

Lasry, the son of Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, said his wife, Lauren, got a call Monday from her uncle, who is rabbi at Ovation Chai Point Senior Living, saying the senior living center had some extra, unused vaccine doses.

Lasry’s wife, who is pregnant, chose not to get the shot, Lasry told the newspaper. Lasry said he stepped forward so the vaccine wouldn’t go to waste.

Gov. Tony Evers said during a Friday update on Wisconsin’s vaccination efforts that state health officials are encouraging providers to use all the vaccine they have.

“They should just get it in somebody’s arm,” Evers said.

As for Lasry specifically, Evers said he’s not sure what happened. Evers, who is 69, is himself waiting for word on when he can get a shot, since they’re now open to everyone over age 65 in Wisconsin.

Lasry said he didn’t receive special treatment because of his position with the Bucks, his political aspirations or his father’s wealth.

“That has nothing to do with anything,” Lasry said. “Honestly, if I wasn’t married to Lauren, I don’t know that I would have gotten a call or known about it.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, deaths continue declines; vaccinations at a new high
Before state lawmakers took up the governor’s mandate, Eau Claire City Council and Eau Claire...
Wisconsin Assembly halts vote to repeal mask mandate
Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
Prepared dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Fox Valley health groups plan mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Appleton
WATCH: Dr. Rai on vaccine, double masking
Dr. Rai: Overturning mask order would “result in more Wisconsin people losing their lives”

Latest News

As many as a third of Americans may now have some degree of protection against COVID-19,...
America’s COVID group immunity is growing, but there’s a long way to go
As many as a third of Americans may now have some degree of protection against COVID-19,...
How many Americans are now COVID-protected?
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
One-dose shot offers good protection, new hope against virus
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a...
WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that had early COVID patients