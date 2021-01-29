15 families displaced after Beaver Dam apartment fire

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - Fifteen families were displaced from their homes after an apartment fire in Beaver Dam.

At about 6:20 p.m. the Beaver Dam Fire Department was called to an apartment building at 108 Lakecrest Drive.

Police evacuated people from the two-story, 16-unit building. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from a second story window on the east side.

Crews used three hose lines from an engine and a truck to fight the fire, according to Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue. The fire was contained to one unit, but there was smoke damage throughout the rest of the building.

Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel says the building is partially uninhabitable.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is helping the families displaced by the fire.

Beaver Dam received help from multiple mutual aid partners.

The scene was cleared at 10 p.m.

