Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, deaths continue declines; vaccinations at a new high

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -- Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination effort reached a new high in Thursday’s report as COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations declined.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported a total 432,102 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out since mid-December. That’s an increase of 42,862 doses over the past day -- the biggest single-day increase between reports... exceeding the previous record by 8,000 doses. These numbers are preliminary for a few days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in. Vaccination administration numbers are updated by the state health department Monday through Friday.

The state further reports 83,055 people have completed their vaccination regimen, which is 8,426 more people over the past day, another record increase.

In its daily summary, the DHS says it received 7,896 test results for people being tested or testing positive for the first time. They identified 1,802 new cases, which is the most since last week and a positivity rate of 22.56%. But for six days Wisconsin had fewer than 2,000 new cases per day, and the 7-day average has fallen to 1,464. The positivity rate is in line with the 7-day average of 22.02%.

The state reported 24 COVID-19 deaths, the fewest in three days. The 7-day average is down to 29 deaths per day. Wisconsin had fewer than 50 deaths a day for 6 of the past 7 days. The death rate, which rose to 1.08% on Wednesday, held steady.

These deaths were in Brown (2), Dane (4), Fond du Lac (2), La Crosse, Milwaukee (2), Ozaukee, Polk, Racine (3), Sheboygan, Vilas, Waukesha (5) and Waupaca counties.

County case and death numbers appear later in this article.

These tests represent people being tested or testing positive for the coronavirus for the first time. The state also tracks results for people we’ve been tested more than once. By that measure, the DHS says 5.6% of tests on Wednesday were positive, the lowest since early September. This calculation is at least a day behind because it’s based on preliminary numbers, including negative tests undergoing further review.

More than 3 million people have been tested for the coronavirus in Wisconsin (3,031,492). Out of these, 538,348 cases were found. 5,811 people died. More than half a million (511,859) have recovered, which is 95.1% who are past 30 days since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis. There are 20,488 cases still active, or 3.8% of all cases.

Hospitalizations

The DHS reports 87 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period. New hospitalizations have been under 100 for seven of the past 10 days. The 7-day average is at 88 new patients per day. To date, more than 24,000 people (24,063) have been hospitalized for COVID-19, or 4.47% of all known cases.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), there are 718 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, which is 16 fewer than Wednesday after taking deaths, discharges and new admissions into account. However, the number of those patients in ICU rose 6 to 166. It’s still the fewest COVID-19 patients in ICU since late September.

Hospitals in the Fox Valley region are caring for 52 COVID-19 patients (down 8 from Wednesday), with 5 in ICU.

Northeast region hospitals are treating 82 COVID-19 patients (6 more than Wednesday), including 20 in ICU.

There were no patients at the alternative care facility at State Fair Park on Thursday for care or outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy.

Hospital Readiness

In terms of hospital readiness, The WHA further reported 239 ICU beds open (16.3%) in the state’s 134 hospitals and 1,954 (17.5%) of all types of medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation).

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals only have 9 ICU beds (8.7%) among them and 129 medical beds total (15.1%) open for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 27 ICU beds (13.0%) and 236 of all medical beds (24.7%) for patients in seven counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use the term “open” instead of “available” because whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has enough staffing for a patient in that bed, including doctors, nurses and food services.

Vaccinations

By March 1, about one-third of the state’s population could be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Tuesday, the DHS largely accepted a committee’s recommendations for phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccinations and prioritized them in the following order (click here for a complete report):

Education, child care

Medicaid Long-term Care programs

Public-facing essential workers

Non-front line health care personnel

Congregate living

If there’s a shortage of vaccine supply, those groups will be further prioritized by risk factors including medical conditions, race and socioeconomic vulnerability (see the list of possible sub-priorities here).

Why March -- more than a month away? Many health care agencies are already administering the vaccine to law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders who aren’t necessarily on the front lines of the pandemic, and to people 65 and older. There are about 700,000 people in that 65+ age group alone. The federal government has allocated 846,300 doses of vaccines for Wisconsin in the past six weeks -- and keep in mind that it takes two doses to complete a vaccination regimen -- so it will take time for shots to be available to more people.

You can find vaccinations broken down by age and gender, as well as daily vaccinations by county or region, on the DHS website (CLICK HERE).

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,491 cases (+10) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,132 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,087 cases (+28) (69 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,032 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

Brown – 29,107 cases (+53) (193 deaths) (+2)

Buffalo – 1,251 cases (+7) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,091 cases (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,188 cases (+19) (39 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,769 cases (+32) (77 deaths)

Clark – 3,083 cases (+10) (56 deaths)

Columbia – 4,813 cases (+50) (39 deaths)

Crawford – 1,636 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Dane – 37,600 cases (+204) (244 deaths) (+4)

Dodge – 11,121 cases (+19) (143 deaths)

Door – 2,340 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

Douglas – 3,518 cases (+19) (18 deaths)

Dunn – 4,007 cases (+18) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,475 cases (+21) (97 deaths)

Florence - 422 cases (+4) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,486 cases (+24) (80 deaths)

Forest - 903 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,461 cases (+22) (79 deaths)

Green – 2,677 cases (+16) (12 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,489 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Iowa - 1,786 cases (+2) (9 deaths)

Iron - 470 cases (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,544 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,500 cases (+22) (70 deaths)

Juneau - 2,861 cases (17 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,139 cases (+48) (268 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,329 cases (+7) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,503 cases (+45) (71 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 1,366 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,884 cases (+2) (31 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,781 cases (+5) (55 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 6,878 cases (+23) (60 deaths)

Marathon – 13,234 cases (+37) (169 deaths)

Marinette - 3,886 cases (+6) (58 deaths)

Marquette – 1,261 cases (+17) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 782 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 94,241 (+241) (1,127 deaths) (+2)

Monroe – 4,050 cases (+17) (30 deaths)

Oconto – 4,132 cases (+11) (45 deaths)

Oneida - 3,145 cases (+18) (57 deaths)

Outagamie – 18,235 cases (+69) (177 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,297 cases (+45) (72 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 775 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,288 cases (+17) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,537 cases (+17) (42 deaths) (+1)

Portage – 6,088 cases (+16) (59 deaths)

Price – 1,092 cases (+8) (7 deaths)

Racine – 19,717 cases (+38) (296 deaths) (+3)

Richland - 1,212 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Rock – 13,669 cases (+43) (138 deaths)

Rusk - 1,227 cases (+3) (14 deaths)

Sauk – 5,041 cases (+25) (35 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,403 cases (+6) (17 deaths)

Shawano – 4,488 cases (+8) (68 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,409 cases (+23) (113 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 6,080 cases (+38) (40 deaths)

Taylor - 1,746 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,266 cases (+4) (34 deaths)

Vernon – 1,725 cases (+6) (34 deaths)

Vilas - 1,915 cases (+17) (32 deaths) (+1)

Walworth – 8,538 cases (+14) (118 deaths)

Washburn – 1,219 cases (+5) (17 deaths)

Washington – 13,206 cases (+51) (121 deaths)

Waukesha – 38,794 cases (+115) (438 deaths) (+5)

Waupaca – 4,591 cases (+11) (105 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 2,035 cases (+1) (25 deaths)

Winnebago – 16,459 cases (+58) (167 deaths)

Wood – 6,345 cases (+33) (66 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 272 cases (+2) (1 death)

Baraga - 486 cases (+1) (30 deaths)

Chippewa - 688 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Delta – 2,613 cases (+3) (62 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,093 cases (+2) (56 deaths)

Gogebic - 839 cases (+10) (17 deaths)

Houghton – 1,983 cases (+8) (31 deaths)

Iron – 849 cases (+4) (37 deaths) (+1)

Keweenaw – 105 cases (+2) (1 death)

Luce – 130 cases

Mackinac - 277 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,394 cases (+9) (53 deaths)

Menominee - 1,588 cases (+4) (33 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Ontonagon – 320 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 226 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it.

Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

