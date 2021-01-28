Advertisement

Volunteers count homeless population in Fox Cities

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Staff and volunteers canvassed the Appleton area overnight to perform a count of people who are homeless.

The Fox Cities Housing Coalition conducts a Point in Time Count twice a year.

The group works with homeless and housing resource providers to measure need in the community.

The counters try to tell people about options for housing assistance.

Overnight, volunteers and staff checked for people sleeping in cars, campgrounds and under bridges. They looked for evidence of homeless camp locations.

The Coalition says the Fox Cities have seen a noticeable increase in people and families seeking homeless services over the past few years.

Numbers will be added Thursday. Action 2 News reporter Dakota Sherek will follow up for our evening news.

WISCONSIN HOUSING ASSISTANCE RESOURCES

HUD: https://www.hud.gov/states/wisconsin/renting

WHEDA: https://www.wheda.com/homeownership-and-renters/renters/rental-assistance-information

WISCONSIN DHS: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disabilities/physical/housing-assist.htm

