Resch Expo’s first event will be Green Bay Boat Show

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Boat Show will be the first event at Resch Expo.

The show, presented by Ken’s Sports, will offer show-only pricing on 2021 boats.

Dealers and exhibitors from across Wisconsin will be there.

Organizers say boats of “all sizes and styles” will be on sale.

DATES AND HOURS

Friday, Feb. 12: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

TICKETS

Where: Resch Expo box office and https://www.reschcenter.com/

Advance (Until end of day Feb. 11): $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 62 and older

Door: $10 for adults and $9 for seniors

Weekend pass: $15 advance, $16 at door

Free: Ages 17 and under

The Jan. 28-31 Green Bay RV and Camping Expo was to be the first event at Resch Expo, but it was canceled. Organizers said it would have been a challenge to keep RV units clean and safe for customers to visit inside of them.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.