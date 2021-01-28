Advertisement

Pandemic pushes Southwest Airlines to first full-year loss since 1972

It lost $3.1 billion last year
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — The pandemic is proving more damaging to Southwest Airlines than the terror attacks of 2001 or the financial crisis and recession of 2008.

Southwest said Thursday that it lost $3.1 billion last year, its first full-year loss since 1972. And 2021 is off to a weak start, too.

Southwest says bookings for early this year have stalled in the face of high numbers of new reported cases of COVID-19.

The airline predicts revenue will fall at least 65% in January and February, compared with the same months last year. And it expects to lose between $10 million and $15 million a day during the first quarter of 2021.

