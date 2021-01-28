Advertisement

Packers are expected to promote Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator

LaFleur hires from within to fill ST Coordinator position
This is a 2019 photo of Maurice Drayton of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have found an internal replacement for their special teams coordinator. Green Bay will promote Maurice Drayton to the position, per a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Drayton has spent the last three years as the Packers’ assistant special teams coach. He was initially hired by former head coach Mike McCarthy in 2018, but Matt LaFleur retained him when he took over.

Drayton previously worked for the Colts from 2016-2017. Multiple outlets are reporting Green Bay did not retain Shawn Mennenga as special teams coordinator after a poor year with the unit.

