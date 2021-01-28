Oshkosh announces return to all in-person learning

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Area School District students will return to five-day-a-week in-person learning in February.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the Board of Education approved the following:

Grades PK-8 will return on Thursday, Feb. 18

Grades 9-12 will return on Thursday. Feb. 25

Students enrolled in eAcademy will remain virtual.

Parents and guardians will be required to screen students each morning before they get on the bus or go to school. That includes checking temperatures and screening for symptoms of COVID-19. CLICK HERE for the full list of screening questions.

The district says administrators will closely monitor COVID-19 data in the district to determine if a transition to another learning model is needed. The district has been in a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning.

MORE INFO: https://www.oshkosh.k12.wi.us/

