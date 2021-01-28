Advertisement

ONE MORE COLD NIGHT AHEAD...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Partly cloudy skies and light winds will make way for yet another cold night tonight... Low temperatures will be in the single digits, mostly above zero. Fortunately there will be little if any wind, so wind chills won’t be in play.

Friday should be a bit milder as sunshine fades behind afternoon clouds. A few late day or night flurries may fly near the Lakeshore.

We’re still watching a weekend snow chance. Odds favor areas SOUTH later Saturday into Sunday. If everything comes together could be at least a few inches. This is all subject to change since this event is still days away. Keep informed and keep checking back for the latest...

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: E 1-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SE 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cold, but calm. LOW: 2

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a bit milder. Lake flakes possible late or at night. HIGH: 26 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Light snow arrives at night. HIGH: 31 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Morning snow... Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Not as windy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not that cold. HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of snow later at night. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Blustery with a chance of snow or wintry mix. HIGH: 36

