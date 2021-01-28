Advertisement

Nissan recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs for brake light problem

This Feb. 14, 2013 file photo shows the Nissan logo on the grill of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder on...
This Feb. 14, 2013 file photo shows the Nissan logo on the grill of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder on display at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Nissan is recalling over 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide because the brake lights can stay on all the time. It's the second recall for the same problem. The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling over 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide because the brake lights can stay on all the time.

It’s the second recall for the same problem.

The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years.

The automaker says a stop lamp relay can get stuck in the on position. The problem can limit engine power and let drivers shift out of park or start the engine without a foot on the brake pedal.

Dealers will inspect the switch and reposition it if necessary starting in March. They’ll also replace a relay.

The 2013 and 2014 models were recalled in 2016. The latest recall has a new repair and adds the 2015 model year.

For more information on recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall page.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
Mask
Wisconsin Assembly to vote Thursday on repealing mask mandate
Coronavirus
Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death rate rises slightly as new cases remain low
COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Fox Cities to open next week
Green Bay Area Public School District offices
Green Bay school district announces dates for return to in-person learning

Latest News

President Biden signed healthcare executive orders on Thursday.
Biden signs healthcare executive orders
The Fetal Heartbeat Bill now goes to the South Carolina House, where it’s likely to pass.
SC Senate passes Fetal Heartbeat Bill aimed at restricting most abortions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next weathermaker
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next weathermaker
Devonere Johnson
Madison man whose arrest sparked protest receives probation
Southwest said Thursday that it lost $3.1 billion last year.
Pandemic pushes Southwest Airlines to first full-year loss since 1972