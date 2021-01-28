INTERVIEW: What to expect at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Last year, the EAA convention had to be scaled back to an online presence because of the pandemic. This year, the Experimental Aircraft Association isn’t holding anything back for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021.

We talked with communications director Dick Knapinski about plans for this summer’s show, like U.S. Air Force Special Operations and the incredible aircraft and specialties they bring, and an all-star roster for the daily air shows. See what will turn Wittman Regional Airport into the busiest airport on Earth once again.

