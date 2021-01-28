Advertisement

INTERVIEW: What to expect at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Last year, the EAA convention had to be scaled back to an online presence because of the pandemic. This year, the Experimental Aircraft Association isn’t holding anything back for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021.

We talked with communications director Dick Knapinski about plans for this summer’s show, like U.S. Air Force Special Operations and the incredible aircraft and specialties they bring, and an all-star roster for the daily air shows. See what will turn Wittman Regional Airport into the busiest airport on Earth once again.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Fox Cities to open next week
Coronavirus
Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death rate rises slightly as new cases remain low
Mask
Wisconsin Assembly to vote Thursday on repealing mask mandate
Green Bay Area Public School District offices
Green Bay school district announces dates for return to in-person learning

Latest News

The full moon in January is called the Wolf Moon
3 MINUTES WITH BRAD: The moon and your sleep
Prepared dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Fox Valley health groups plan mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Appleton
Judy Rohleder (photo provided)
SILVER ALERT: Racine woman last seen driving in Kenosha
Fox Cities participates in national Point-in-Time count
Volunteers participate in national Point-in-Time count in the Fox Cities
A person receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton on the...
Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital begins COVID-19 vaccinations for 65+