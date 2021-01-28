Green Bay in need of crossing guards as schools plan to reopen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While some schools in the Green Bay area remain vacant, so do the intersections near them.

Now, as schools prepare to open back up, Green Bay Police and its new vendor, Cross Safe, are preparing to fill those intersections with crossing guards.

“Right now we’re experiencing some struggles with that because of a variety of reasons, whether it be the pandemic, whether it be the uncertainty of when school goes back in session, some unemployment benefit reasons,” said Commander Kevin Warych of the Green Bay Police Department.

The city needs about 20 crossing guards ahead of schools opening and it’s an important job that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“Most people don’t understand that the way a child perceives the world is not the same way that we see it as an adult. Their peripheral vision is not the same as us, they cannot see things to their extreme left and right, they have trouble gauging distance, they have trouble gauging sound and where that sound is coming from,” said Gary Lewis, Vice President of Operations for Cross Safe and Park Inc.

There’s about 40 intersections across the city that need to be staffed with crossing guards and one benefit is making a connection with the kids.

“This is a pretty fun job, you get to hang out with some pretty cool kids, give them some high fives as they go through the crosswalk every day to school,” said Warych.

It’s a part time gig, that pays about $15 per hour.

“The city of Green Bay offers a very competitive wage, because you are getting paid by the hour. Where some municipalities pay you only get paid for the assignment,” said Warych.

“When someone does agree to sign-on we like them to be assigned to a certain school so they would cover both the morning post as well as the afternoon,” said Lewis.

It would involve a mix of virtual and in person training.

The city is always recruiting crossing guards and Commander Warych says no matter when kids return to class, they will staff the crosswalks to ensure kids get to school safely.

