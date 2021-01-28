Fox Valley health groups plan mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Sign-up begins Friday morning for a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic inside the Fox Cities Exhibition Center. That clinic is for anyone 65 or older, regardless of where they live.

The clinic will open next Tuesday, February 2. It will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 and 11:30 A.M. and again from 1 to 3 P.M.

Sign up at foxcitiescovidvaccine.com starting Friday, January 29. [UPDATE: The website is live now, but scheduling an appointment isn’t available until 9 A.M. on Friday.]

The plan is to have 333 vaccination slots each day, for about 1,000 shots in the arm each week, for as long as vaccines remain available.

“Our goal is to receive an increased supply of the vaccine from the state over the coming weeks and months, and this clinic can add to the number of community members that will be vaccinated,” Appleton Public Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht said.

Representatives from Ascension Wisconsin, ThedaCare, Outagamie County Public Health and Appleton Public Health departments announced the clinic at the exhibition center, 355 W. Lawrence St. in Appleton, late Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve heard from members of our community in the city of Appleton and neighboring communities who have been frustrated about where to go to get the vaccine, where to sign up, and worried about how they were going to access this critical resource, and this clinic provides clarity,” Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford said.

Three conference rooms are now part of the mass clinic: Space where people who signed up will learn about the Pfizer vaccine, a curtained area for the shot itself, and then an area to be observed by health officials afterwards.

A second appointment will be made during their first visit to receive their second, final dose which is necessary for the vaccine to be effective.

Health officials are warning people it might be tough to get in as they’re expecting lots of interest.

“It’s frustrating for us too. It’s likely that those limited slots are going to fill very quickly, and we should anticipate that people will be disappointed, and then we’re disappointed, but that’s the reality,” Eggebrecht acknowledged. “We’re working on the assumption we will go forward every week until we don’t have the vaccine to do so. We want the vaccine to be the limiting factor.”

“The response so far from the community has been overwhelmingly positive,” Dr. Tom Nichols of Ascension Wisconsin said. “People are excited about this vaccine. People are seeing that light at the end of the tunnel and knowing that we are getting closer to the finish line.”

“One of the reasons that it has taken us a little bit in the Fox Cities to get this clinic up and running is because of our approach. Our approach has been about partnership. You’ll see their agency logos and organization logos on the boards around the board, hope you’ll take a moment to look at that. There are so many involved in making this happen, and it really is a testament to the strength of our communities,” Mayor Woodford said.

Appleton will have coronavirus testing indoors at the Reid Golf Course clubhouse at 1100 E. Fremont St. effective Monday, February 1. Testing is currently scheduled from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. Monday through Wednesday each week through March 10. There will be no testing on February 15 for observance of President’s Day, a federal holiday.

