Fire destroys mobile home in Town of Peshtigo

TOWN OF PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire destroyed a mobile home in the Town of Peshtigo Wednesday evening.

At 5:24 p.m., the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department was called to a fire on Hale Road. Crews arrived to find a mobile home in flames.

The lone resident escaped without injury.

The Fire Department described the home and contents as “a total loss.”

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters cleared the scene at about 8:22 p.m.

The town received help from City of Peshtigo Fire, Marinette ERS, and Aurora Bay Area paramedics.

