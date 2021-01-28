Below normal temperatures today but things are heating up!

Canadian high pressure is giving us colder than normal late January weather. This afternoon’s highs will be close to 20 degrees, which is about 5 degrees colder than average. For those who are not fans of winter weather, it’s really hard to complain... Temperatures have been warmer than normal for most of this month.

Sunshine will mix with some passing clouds this afternoon. With a light northwest breeze blowing off of Lake Superior, clouds may prove to be more stubborn closer to the Upper Michigan border. Otherwise, high pressure will keep us dry through tonight.

The next weathermaker we’re tracking arrives this weekend. Look for a round of snow Saturday night and through Sunday morning. The main storm track will pass well south of us, so it looks like a light snow event. However, an inch or two of snow could make for some tricky travel Sunday morning. For now, the weekend severe weather outlook is LOW, but we’ll continue to watch the situation, in case the storm tracks farther north.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NW/W 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: E 1-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Sunshine and variable clouds. Quite cold. HIGH: 20

TONIGHT: A full moon. Cold, but calm. LOW: 2

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, but turning cloudy late. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 24

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Light snow arrives at night. HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Morning snow... An inch or two is possible. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as windy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not that cold. HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 34

