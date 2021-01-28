Advertisement

Bellin Health taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Marinette, Oconto

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health is taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Marinette and Oconto.

Clinics will be held in Marinette on the second floor of the Bellin Health clinic at 2820 Roosevelt Rd., and in Oconto at the Bond Community Center, 1201 Park Ave. The vaccine clinics are open weekdays 7 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Saturday from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Vaccinations are by appointment only -- no walk-ins. The number of appointments will be determined by the allocation of doses Bellin Health gets from the state.

Schedule appointments using a MyBellinHealth account. The account is free, and you don’t have to be a Bellin Health patient to register. You can also call (920) 445-7313 but you may encounter high call volumes.

You may also be able to schedule a vaccination at the Bellin Health clinic in Ashwaubenon, 1630 Commanche Ave.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Fox Cities to open next week
Coronavirus
Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death rate rises slightly as new cases remain low
Mask
Wisconsin Assembly to vote Thursday on repealing mask mandate
Green Bay Area Public School District offices
Green Bay school district announces dates for return to in-person learning

Latest News

The full moon in January is called the Wolf Moon
3 MINUTES WITH BRAD: The moon and your sleep
Prepared dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Fox Valley health groups plan mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Appleton
The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
NY undercounted nursing home deaths by thousands, AG says
A person receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton on the...
Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital begins COVID-19 vaccinations for 65+
Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine