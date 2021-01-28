Bellin Health taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Marinette, Oconto

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health is taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Marinette and Oconto.

Clinics will be held in Marinette on the second floor of the Bellin Health clinic at 2820 Roosevelt Rd., and in Oconto at the Bond Community Center, 1201 Park Ave. The vaccine clinics are open weekdays 7 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Saturday from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Vaccinations are by appointment only -- no walk-ins. The number of appointments will be determined by the allocation of doses Bellin Health gets from the state.

Schedule appointments using a MyBellinHealth account. The account is free, and you don’t have to be a Bellin Health patient to register. You can also call (920) 445-7313 but you may encounter high call volumes.

You may also be able to schedule a vaccination at the Bellin Health clinic in Ashwaubenon, 1630 Commanche Ave.

