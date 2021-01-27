Why are inmates included in next round of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recent eligibility announcement has drawn some criticism as it includes those working and living in congregate places, including inmates.

Some wonder why those incarcerated are part of Phase 1B that is set to start receiving the vaccine tentatively on March 1.

Action 2 News checked in with Brown County’s Assistant Jail Administrator, Lt. Scott Brisbane, to help answer that question. Although he had no say in eligibility decisions, which is made by the DHS, Lt. Brisbane offers some perspective from inside the jail.

“It’s been a stressful year,” said Lt. Brisbane. “We have to constantly triage our population and manage it as best we can, depending on who’s coming in and what their needs are.”

Lt. Brisbane said it’s been a challenging year as jail staff had to navigate through COVID-19 with a high-risk population.

“They are a high-risk population because they’re in close quarters with one another. Individuals are coming and going, staff is coming and going and could be introducing it to the inmate population,” said Lt. Brisbane.

A COVID-19 detection plan, a 14-day quarantine area and mandatory COVID tests for all new arrests couldn’t stop COVID-19 from getting inside jail walls. At one point, Lt. Brisbane said the Brown County Jail had to quarantine 51 inmates.

“We took those inmates, separated them and put them in their own housing unit. We quarantined them for 14 days,” said Lt. Brisbane.

But even those efforts can’t stop the potential spread into the community as the jail’s population continuously changes.

“Our population is temporary. The jail is a temporary holding facility and inmates are coming in, they’re going out and they’re being released back to the community,” said Lt. Brisbane.

Inmates are even released to quarantine at home, despite being COVID positive, because the jail can’t legally hold them if released by the courts or their time has been served.

“So it’s really for the community safety that these individuals are getting vaccinate because they are going back into the community,” said Lt. Brisbane. “They’re going shopping, they’re seeing other individuals in stores and having contact with them and could affect that older population depending on what they’re going home to.”

That’s one of the reasons, along with high-risk of transmission, DHS included inmates in the next group of eligibility.

“Outbreaks in a prison have an effect on the community as well,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS Deputy Secretary. “It’s not like it’s contained in the prison. When inmates become ill from this illness, they spread to people who work in the prison and the people who work in the prison go out into the community and spread it to others.”

Lt. Brisbane said some guards and jailers have already been vaccinated because they are included in the law enforcement category. However, there are still a lot of logistics to work through.

“This is very new and something that we’re going to work with public health and try to develop a plan in moving forward,” said Lt. Brisbane. “You’re also going to have those individuals who are going to get that first shot and vaccination, well they’re going to have to get their second shot, but are they still going to be within our custody?”

It’s a tricky situation, but one Lt. Brisbane said they will work through for the people in their care.

“Every person is one bad decision away from being in jail and I think everybody would want their loved one, or themselves, to be treated fairly and humanely and be able to get the care that they deserve,” said Lt. Brisbane. “It is a huge relief for us, that this is coming here. We’ll be able to care for those individuals that are in our custody and try and help them and to stop the spread within the jail and, in bigger picture, outside of the jail and in our community.”

