Valley Transit discusses revenue shortfall due to low passenger numbers in pandemic

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - New numbers are out revealing the financial impact of COVID-19 on bus ridership this past year, with a large number of people staying home.

Action 2 News reached out to Valley Transit to see how they’re dealing with a revenue shortfall.

Company officials say the final numbers from 2020 show that total ridership dropped by more than 472,000 passengers, or 42%, compared to 2019.

General Manager Ron McDonald says it’s a trend he expects will continue until at least this spring.

“Certainly a lot of people are working from home yet and they continue to work from home, up until this last week when the Appleton Area School District went back in session we didn’t have any of the student ridership and even that is down significantly. There’s still a lot of kids going to school at home or doing hybrid,” said McDonald.

To cover the revenue shortfall, Valley Transit has seen some expenditures drop, including what it spends on advertising.

CARES Act funding has also helped solidify their budget through this next year.

“It is needed. It’s so valuable for moving people,” said Appleton alderman Joe Martin.

He adds the important thing is cuts in service have been avoided.

“Yeah, the numbers are down, but we have great working partners and so we all understand it is an essential, vital part of our community,” said Martin.

Valley Transit officials say they’re hopeful that revenue will increase later this year once more people are vaccinated, and are confident again in public transportation.

“We’re going to see where the vaccines go and if that helps. You know, I think everybody is going to have to figure out what the new norm is, just because we had certain travel patterns pre-COVID, doesn’t mean those are going to be the same travel patterns post COVID,” said McDonald.

