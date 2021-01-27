Advertisement

Pizza buffet chain Cici’s files for bankruptcy

Cici's Pizza has filed for bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cici's Pizza has filed for bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Cici's Pizza via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buffet restaurant chain Cici’s has filed for bankruptcy.

Cici’s filed for bankruptcy in court on Monday, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chain has about 300 locations across 26 states.

Unlike other pizza establishments, Cici’s struggled to make delivery a viable option due to its buffet-style business model.

Regulations limiting in-person dining have also impacted the company’s bottom line. Cici’s has between $50 million and $100 million in liabilities.

The chain came to an agreement in December for its primary lender, D&G Investors, to purchase the company and its $82 million in debt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine appointments fill up
Wisconsin to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to more groups around March 1
Coronavirus
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths surge to 10-day high
File photo
GOP-led Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers: “I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back”
Larry Harmon and Rickardo Richards
Exclusive: Three stolen cars, two men arrested, one dangerous police chase

Latest News

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census data for congressional seats still months away
Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese.
Kraft giving away limited-edition mac & cheese for Valentine’s Day
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence
Senate Commerce Committee advances nomination of Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary, no...
Committee advances Buttigieg for Transportation Secretary
Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent...
Hobby Lobby to end its popular 40% off coupon