Milwaukee Bucks partnership to sell collectible, game-worn jerseys

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts in front of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts in front of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)during an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 123-125. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Who’s looking for a #34? The Milwaukee Bucks announced Wednesday they’re partnering directly with MeiGray Group to sell collectible, authenticated, game-worn jerseys.

MeiGray already leads the NBA’s game-worn jersey authentication program. Now it will also be working directly with the Bucks to sell jerseys worn by Bucks players in the 2020-21 season.

Each jersey pre-ordered by a fan or collector will be authenticated by MeiGray before it’s shipped. Email sales@meigray.com to get information about pre-ordering.

Some jerseys worn in recent seasons are still available for sale through the NBA program at nbagameworn.com. On the low end, Johnny O’Bryant’s #3 white jersey worn in the playoffs in April, 2015, was selling for $295. On the high end, jerseys worn in the regular season by Brandon Jennings in 2010 and Jabari Parker in 2016 are going for $2,500.

MeiGray president Barry Meisel said the company’s honored to work with the Milwaukee Bucks. “We expect to bring the best jerseys from one of the NBA’s best teams after their best moments this season to collectors around the world.”

Jerseys in the Bucks’ styles from the 2020-21 NBA regular season can also be found on the NBA Auctions website.

