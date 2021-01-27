Advertisement

Man charged for assaulting officer during Kenosha protests

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A man accused of assaulting a police officer during the protests in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake has been indicted on two federal counts.

Authorities announced Wednesday that 27-year-old Ashton Howard, of Kenosha, is charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder and unlawful transport of firearms as a convicted felon.

He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison on the two charges.

Prosecutors say a Kenosha police officer was helping to remove a damaged police vehicle on Aug. 23 when Howard threw a heavy object at the officer and knocked him unconscious.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine appointments fill up
Wisconsin to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to more groups around March 1
Coronavirus
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths surge to 10-day high
Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
File photo
GOP-led Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers: “I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back”

Latest News

Inside the Wisconsin Assembly
Area health departments prepare in anticipation of vote to overturn statewide mask mandate
Area health departments prepare in anticipation of vote to overturn statewide mask mandate
Area health departments prepare in anticipation of vote to overturn statewide mask mandate
More crossing guards needed in Green Bay community
More crossing guards needed in Green Bay community
Ahead of schools opening back up, the Green Bay area needs crossing guards.
Green Bay in need of crossing guards as schools plan to reopen
Horicon School District opens 1921 time capsule
Horicon School District opens 1921 time capsule