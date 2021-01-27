Man charged for assaulting officer during Kenosha protests
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A man accused of assaulting a police officer during the protests in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake has been indicted on two federal counts.
Authorities announced Wednesday that 27-year-old Ashton Howard, of Kenosha, is charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder and unlawful transport of firearms as a convicted felon.
He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison on the two charges.
Prosecutors say a Kenosha police officer was helping to remove a damaged police vehicle on Aug. 23 when Howard threw a heavy object at the officer and knocked him unconscious.
