Local yoga studio reopens after pandemic forced it to close

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Throughout the pandemic we’ve seen far too many local shops in our area go out of business, but today we have a story of hope and revival. Much like other small business owners, Jennifer Berres did all she could to adapt when the pandemic hit.

“I figured out how to use Zoom and the technology piece to teach classes within a week’s time and we were up and running and we’ve been doing online classes for the last 10 months,” said Jennifer Berres, Owner of Jenstar Movement Studio.

It wasn’t long before she had to make the tough decision to shut down, but she’s now in her new space for movement classes like yoga and dance, on Marine Street in Green Bay.

“I believe in the power of vulnerability and telling people the truth, it’s easy to put a smile on your face as a small business owner and say oh we’re going to make it through this, but I would tell my clients that it’s difficult and yes I want to reopen, and yes I’m looking for spaces,” said Berres.

That symbol of rising out of the ashes will now be on the wall of her new studio space, a creation by local mural artist Peter Koury.

“I decided to create something that was a little more unifying, representing re-growth, regeneration, kind of like the business that she’s doing right now,” said Koury.

While Berres is grateful for a fresh start, she hopes this gives other small business owners, hope.

“When you think there’s one door, there’s usually a second or a third, it just takes the courage to ask the questions, dig into your resources, and ask for help,” said Berres.

