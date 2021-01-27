Advertisement

Kraft giving away limited-edition mac & cheese for Valentine’s Day

Cheesy and pink
Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese.
Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese.(Source: Kraft Mac & Cheese)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WXIX/Gray News) - There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying “you’re the mac to my cheese” with candy-flavored pink Kraft Mac & Cheese.

According to a press release, the Candy Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is made with the same cheesy flavor but includes a candy flavor packet, which turns the dish pink and adds hints of sweet candy flavor.

“Sure it sounds a little strange, but hey, love makes people do strange things,” Kraft said.

You can enter a contest and be one of 1,000 people to receive a Candy Mac & Cheese kit.

They’ll be delivered by February 14.

Enter to win here.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine appointments fill up
Wisconsin to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to more groups around March 1
Coronavirus
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths surge to 10-day high
File photo
GOP-led Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers: “I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back”
Larry Harmon and Rickardo Richards
Exclusive: Three stolen cars, two men arrested, one dangerous police chase

Latest News

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence
Senate Commerce Committee advances nomination of Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary, no...
Committee advances Buttigieg for Transportation Secretary
Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent...
Hobby Lobby to end its popular 40% off coupon
Amanda Gorman will recite an original poem before the Super Bowl.
NFL picks 3 honorary captains, Amanda Gorman for coin toss