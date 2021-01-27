Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Sen. Cowles questions why fellow GOP wants to repeal mask mandate

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A state senator from Green Bay was one of only two Republicans to vote against a measure to repeal Gov. Tony Evers’ public health emergency. Sen. Robert Cowles is questioning why colleagues in his party want to repeal the order on face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. He notes that 16 Republican governors have enacted their own mask mandates.

Sen. Cowles spoke with Action 2 News about his dissenting vote. Watch the full interview above.

The repeal measure now goes to the Republican-led Assembly for a vote. The measure is opposed by numerous health groups, including associations representing doctors and hospitals. Wisconsin will be one of only 10 states without a mask mandate if the repeal goes through.

