Grocery store workers react to being included in next phase of vaccine rollout

The list includes educators, child care workers and transportation workers.
By Kati Anderson
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The State Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday another 600,000 people will be eligible to get the Coronavirus vaccine.

The list includes educators, child care workers and grocery store workers.

“I’m pleased to hear that. the sooner we get people vaccinated, the more we can open up this economy and get people back to some sort of normalcy,” said Tim Bogenschutz, a supervisor at the Original Austin’s Grocery Store in De Pere.

“I’m pretty excited, I work with people all day every day, so it will be nice to have some protection against the virus,” said Chloe Ledvina an assistant manager at Austin’s.

Also included in phase 1B of the vaccine rollout are those in the transportation sector.

“I haven’t had a specific conversation with the health officials yet, but I fully anticipate that to happen; then when that does, we’ll start making arrangements for them to get vaccinated,” said Ron McDonald, general manager of Valley Transit.

The health department continues to work with those distributing the vaccine to ensure eligibility.

“It could be showing your employee work badge, it could be bringing a pay stub that indicates that you work for one of these eligible groups or it could be signing an attestation,” said Deputy Secretary of DHS, Julie Willems Van Dyke.

Until then, employees at Austin’s will continue keeping their distance and help customers get the essentials.

“We want to keep everyone safe, just like we want to keep ourselves safe,” said Ledvina.

Folks eligible to get the vaccine in Phase 1B could start getting them as early as March first, but it depends on vaccine distribution.

