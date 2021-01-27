Advertisement

Green Bay school district announces dates for return to in-person learning

Green Bay Area Public School District offices
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay students are set to return to in-person learning in March and April.

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Area Public School District released a tentative schedule for return to class. They developed the schedule after learning Wisconsin school employees would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 1.

GBAPS has been all virtual learning since the start of the school year.

MARCH 22: Staff will return to school

MARCH 25 & 26: Students work independently as staff prepare their classrooms

MARCH 29: Head Start, 4K, 5K, grades 1-5 return to in-person learning. In-person days are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be virtual learning days with no school for Head Start and 4K.

APRIL 5: Grades 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12 return to in-person learning. The Cohort A group will attend school on Monday and Tuesday. Cohort B will attend school Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be virtual learning for everyone.

CLICK HERE for answers to questions about the return to class.

Letters will be sent to families informing them of Cohort group placement. That information will also be in the Infinite Campus Parent Portal.

Superintendent Stephen Murley had said that a return to school would be based on vaccinations for teachers and school staff.

There has been pressure from parents and local politicians for the district to return to in-person learning. On Monday, school board members listened as some parents pleaded with the district to open schools.

Alder Jesse Brunette proposed a resolution urging the district to find a way to safely open its doors again. “We have an issue, we need to acknowledge it, it’s affecting the quality of life for the citizens of Green Bay,” said Alder Brunette. That resolution did not go forward.

CLICK HERE for more information on the March 1 vaccination groupings.

