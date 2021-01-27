Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Fox Cities to open next week

More details about the clinic are expected to be released Thursday afternoon
(KCWY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now scheduled to open for the Fox Cities next week.

Appleton city officials announced the clinic’s opening late Wednesday afternoon, saying a news conference with more details regarding the clinic will be held Thursday afternoon.

According to city officials, the clinic is scheduled to open February 2, and local health departments and health care systems have partnered to open the clinic.

The clinic will be at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center, located at 355 W. Lawrence Street in Appleton.

COVID-19 testing will relocate to Reid Golf Course, which can be found at 1100 E. Fremont Street in Appleton starting Monday, February 1.

Thursday’s news conference to announce more details on the clinic is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Ascension Wisconsin and ThedaCare clinical leaders are expected to speak at the event, as well as members of the Outagamie Public Health Department, the City of Appleton’s Public Health Department, and Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine appointments fill up
Wisconsin to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to more groups around March 1
Coronavirus
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths surge to 10-day high
Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
File photo
GOP-led Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers: “I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back”

Latest News

Inside the Wisconsin Assembly
Area health departments prepare in anticipation of vote to overturn statewide mask mandate
Area health departments prepare in anticipation of vote to overturn statewide mask mandate
Area health departments prepare in anticipation of vote to overturn statewide mask mandate
More crossing guards needed in Green Bay community
More crossing guards needed in Green Bay community
Ahead of schools opening back up, the Green Bay area needs crossing guards.
Green Bay in need of crossing guards as schools plan to reopen
Horicon School District opens 1921 time capsule
Horicon School District opens 1921 time capsule