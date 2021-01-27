COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Fox Cities to open next week

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now scheduled to open for the Fox Cities next week.

Appleton city officials announced the clinic’s opening late Wednesday afternoon, saying a news conference with more details regarding the clinic will be held Thursday afternoon.

According to city officials, the clinic is scheduled to open February 2, and local health departments and health care systems have partnered to open the clinic.

The clinic will be at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center, located at 355 W. Lawrence Street in Appleton.

COVID-19 testing will relocate to Reid Golf Course, which can be found at 1100 E. Fremont Street in Appleton starting Monday, February 1.

Thursday’s news conference to announce more details on the clinic is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Ascension Wisconsin and ThedaCare clinical leaders are expected to speak at the event, as well as members of the Outagamie Public Health Department, the City of Appleton’s Public Health Department, and Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford.

