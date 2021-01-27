BRRR.... QUITE COLD TONIGHT!

Clear to partly cloudy skies and light winds will make way for a cold night tonight... Areas south should stay mostly and barely above zero, while many areas north will slip a bit below zero. Fortunately there will not be much wind, so wind chills will not be dangerous, but they won’t be pleasant averaging from -5 to -15 degrees by daybreak.

Thursday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures struggling to escape the teens. Friday should be a bit milder as sunshine fades behind afternoon clouds. A few late day flurries may fly near the Lakeshore.

Onto the weekend... There is still a CHANCE of some snow, but timing and placement remain problematic as long term computer models offer a variety of solutions. As of now, my hunch is this: If snow falls, odds favor areas SOUTH later Saturday into Sunday. This is all subject to change since this event is still days away. Keep informed and keep checking back for the latest...

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: ENE BEC ESE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Flurries far north. COLD. LOW: -6 NORTH 2 SOUTH

THURSDAY: Seasonably cold with a mix of sun and high clouds. HIGH: 19 LOW: 8

FRIDAY: Early sunshine, then clouds increase and thicken. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 25 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy with a chance of light snow developing. Breezy, but slightly milder. HIGH: 29 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow. Some accumulation possible. Blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering morning flakes possible. HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Seasonably mild with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. A chance of night snow showers. HIGH: 34

