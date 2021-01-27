Advertisement

“Big Bundle Up” for kids, homeless gets big response

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay received some of the 1,700 Big Bundle Up donations...
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A collection drive to help disadvantaged families and the homeless in our community received a “big” outpouring of support.

The Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau says its “Big Bundle Up” campaign collected 1,700 hats, mittens and scarves.

The visitors bureau says the campaign usually collects about 350 items. This year, it received almost 5 times that from the community.

The warm winter wear is being distributed to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, Freedom House, House of Hope, Howe Community Resource Center, St. John’s Homeless Shelter, St. Vincent de Paul and Tank Elementary School.

“This year’s collection was absolutely amazing, and the outpouring of community support was overwhelming. We couldn’t wait to deliver these items that are needed by so many,” said Brenda Krainik, Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau director of marketing and communications.

Big Bundle Up is a statewide campaign by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism with local collection drives.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

