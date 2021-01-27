Advertisement

ASTRO EXTRA: Preparing for ‘Perseverance’

By WBAY news staff and Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - First Alert Weather meteorologist and space aficionado Brad Spakowitz wraps up his three-part discussion of the next Mars mission. He talks about where “Perseverance” (with its accompanying drone) is going to land in a few weeks and why that landing spot was chosen.

Watch is previous discussions from Action 2 News at 4:30:

The Mars rover Perseverance: Its technology and its mission

Ingenuity: The first helicopter on Mars and the first attempt at controlled flight on another planet

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine appointments fill up
Wisconsin to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to more groups around March 1
Coronavirus
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths surge to 10-day high
Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
File photo
GOP-led Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers: “I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back”

Latest News

Inside the Wisconsin Assembly
Area health departments prepare in anticipation of vote to overturn statewide mask mandate
Area health departments prepare in anticipation of vote to overturn statewide mask mandate
Area health departments prepare in anticipation of vote to overturn statewide mask mandate
More crossing guards needed in Green Bay community
More crossing guards needed in Green Bay community
Ahead of schools opening back up, the Green Bay area needs crossing guards.
Green Bay in need of crossing guards as schools plan to reopen
Horicon School District opens 1921 time capsule
Horicon School District opens 1921 time capsule