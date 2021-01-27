Appleton man convicted of killing little girl, attempting to kill girl’s mother

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been convicted of killing his girlfriend’s daughter and attempting to kill the mother.

On Jan. 26, Demetrius L. Williams, 26, pleaded no contest to charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

A charge of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide of an Unborn Child was dismissed but read into the record as part of a plea agreement.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 26 in Outagamie County Court.

Williams is accused of stabbing three-year-old Zyana S. Corbin to death last February. The girl suffered multiple wounds to the neck, face and muscles, according to an autopsy.

On Feb. 26, police were called to an apartment on N. Kensington. Officers arrived to find Zyana and her mother, Tiana, covered in blood. The girl and her mother had “severe lacerations.”

Zyana and Tiana were taken to an Appleton hospital. Zyana was pronounced dead due to her injuries.

Tiana was pregnant at the time of the attack. She survived and her unborn child survived.

Williams called 911 to report the attack. He told a dispatcher that he went on a stabbing rage, according to the probable cause statement.

Williams said he was “upset” at Tiana because she no longer wanted to be with him.

During a later interview, police asked Williams why he wanted to kill Tiana. He answered, “Freedom and happiness.”

Williams stated he attacked Zyana because he knew “killing Zyana would bring Tiana great pain or hurt her a lot,” according to the probable cause statement.

ESCAPE CHARGES

Williams also pleaded no contest to a charge of Taking Hostages during an escape attempt from the Outagamie County Jail. He was found guilty. A charge of Escape-Criminal Arrest was dismissed but read into the record.

Last June, Williams hid in a jail dayroom behind a piece of cardboard which inmates use as privacy shields when using the toilet. When an officer came to check on the inmates, Williams surprised the officer and threatened her with a sharpened pencil he’d placed in the cell block.

The officer’s body camera shows Williams grab the officer’s wrists and push her back. Williams grabbed her radio, body camera and a device she carried to monitor inmate checks.

The officer was held against her will for about seven minutes.

Williams shared the cell block with accused Kaukauna child killer Matthew Beyer. Beyer said Williams came up with taking a guard hostage and grabbing a weapon. Williams told Beyer “he had a guy on the outside with a car that will meet them by the stairs,” according to the complaint. Williams demanded the officer let Beyer go, too.

The officer told Williams that she needed to open Beyer’s cell from the outside. She convinced him to let her step into the hallway to use the panel to unlock the cell. The officer distracted Williams by opening his cell door instead of Beyer’s door. While he was distracted, she ran away and yelled to other officers for help.

Beyer is charged in the escape attempt and hostage situation for providing Williams with the cardboard, according to a criminal complaint.

Beyer’s set to stand trial in November on those charges and two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. Beyer is accused of killing his five-year-old son William and three-year-old daughter Danielle.

