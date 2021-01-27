Advertisement

Appleton Downtown selling Death by Chocolate To-Go Boxes

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Downtown’s Death by Chocolate event will go on this year with to-go boxes.

Usually, the popular event sends people to downtown businesses to sample sweets. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are selling pre-order chocolate boxes for $25.

The Death by Chocolate To-Go Box special comes with one dozen sweet treats, and coupons for downtown businesses.

“You’re still going to get the chocolate truffles. We’ve even got some popcorn in there, and even a mini hot chocolate bomb. So wide variety of items all related to chocolate and sweets” says Lynn Hardy, Appleton Downtown, Inc.

Pre-orders started this week.

ORDER ONLINE: https://appletondowntown.org/death-by-chocolate/

ORDER BY PHONE: 920-954-9112

Boxes are limited. The treats are expected to sell out quickly.

Chocolate lovers can pick up their orders Friday, Feb. 12 (8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 13 (10 a.m. - noon). Pickup is at the Appleton Downtown Office inside the Paper Valley Hotel.

All boxes need to be picked up in person.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine appointments fill up
Wisconsin to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to more groups around March 1
Coronavirus
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths surge to 10-day high
File photo
GOP-led Senate votes to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers: “I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back”
Larry Harmon and Rickardo Richards
Exclusive: Three stolen cars, two men arrested, one dangerous police chase

Latest News

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay received some of the 1,700 Big Bundle Up donations...
“Big Bundle Up” for kids, homeless gets big response
January 27 Birthday Club
January 27 Birthday Club
UW Health COVID ward
UW Health reflects on what’s changed since the pandemic began
Rotary is offering to pay for the rides and non-profit Curative Connections will provide the...
Free rides for seniors who need COVID-19 vaccine in Brown County