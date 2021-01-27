Appleton Downtown selling Death by Chocolate To-Go Boxes

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Downtown’s Death by Chocolate event will go on this year with to-go boxes.

Usually, the popular event sends people to downtown businesses to sample sweets. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are selling pre-order chocolate boxes for $25.

The Death by Chocolate To-Go Box special comes with one dozen sweet treats, and coupons for downtown businesses.

“You’re still going to get the chocolate truffles. We’ve even got some popcorn in there, and even a mini hot chocolate bomb. So wide variety of items all related to chocolate and sweets” says Lynn Hardy, Appleton Downtown, Inc.

Pre-orders started this week.

ORDER ONLINE: https://appletondowntown.org/death-by-chocolate/

ORDER BY PHONE: 920-954-9112

Boxes are limited. The treats are expected to sell out quickly.

Chocolate lovers can pick up their orders Friday, Feb. 12 (8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 13 (10 a.m. - noon). Pickup is at the Appleton Downtown Office inside the Paper Valley Hotel.

All boxes need to be picked up in person.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.